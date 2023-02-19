‘Do a search and verify news to break the cycle of misinformation’

Addressing a session at the 14th Karachi Literature Festival on Saturday, journalist Mazhar Abbas recalled that in 1981 the newspaper would go to print and then be dispatched to the information department, where they would remove certain news from the paper, and sometimes half blank pages would reach the market.

Abbas said that then came the government’s advice against blank pages. He recalled the Aman newspaper that always had more than half its pages empty, so when it could not publish anything on any movement against the martial law, it would publish news on movements against military dictators in Argentina.

Continuing the panel discussion on ‘Invasive Media: Right to Privacy’, he said that in English newspapers there would be conversations between the lines. English papers face lesser censorship compared to Urdu papers, as one of the reasons is to give the world the impression of freedom of speech, he added.

He also said that what they achieved during all those years is the people’s right to know, but today the people know more than journalists.

Society has become part of disinformation, fake news and agenda-driven journalism, causing confusion and making readers always wary of a new piece, making them wonder if it is misinformation, he added.

Abbas shared how he had come to know that the federal government was bringing in a regulation regarding books and press regulation, which was a copy of the 1960 Press Publication Ordinance of military dictator Ayub Khan.

He said that when he phoned the then information minister Maryam Aurangzeb, she said she had no idea of the regulation. However, he pointed out, the regulation stopped then and there.

It was found that a few people from the information department had been involved in the matter, and their strings were naturally being pulled from somewhere else, he added.

Speaking about fake news, journalist Zarrar Khuhro said that anything that is forwarded on WhatsApp is fake 99 per cent of the time. When one finds a message, fake or not, which matches one’s own beliefs, a hit of dopamine is released, he added.

“It is an addiction, and it becomes an impossible cycle to break,” he said, adding that the only way to break it is to do a search and verify it. He pointed out that it is stupid to shut down social media platforms, as shutting them down or regulating them is impossible.

Journalist Asma Shirazi said that if you are a female journalist, it becomes very easy for critics to defame you, your family and your children.

Asma said that it becomes very easy for people to publicise addresses of journalists’ homes. She said male journalists also face the same situation when they are scandalised, but women journalists find it very difficult to face it.

She pointed out that the way women journalists have been trolled and harassed lately, “I don’t think any male journalists has faced the same situation”.

She also said that it gets more difficult when female journalists challenge the dictators of the time. She pointed out that in the times we live in, it is very difficult to speak the truth. Regarding popular journalism, she said that it has become easier to do so without naming some sacred cows.