Crimes against media to be dealt with, says Rasheed Razvi

The Commission on Protection of Journalists and Other Media Practitioners (CJMP) will proactively strive for tackling impunity for crimes against the media and its professionals in Sindh.

Justice (retd) Rasheed Razvi, the commission’s chairperson, said this in his concluding remarks at a meeting of the Pakistan Journalists Safety Coalition’s (PJSC) Sindh chapter on Thursday.

He said the CJMP was strengthening freedom of expression in the province, which was guaranteed by the country’s Constitution.

The meeting was told that Sindh was the first province to pass a special law on the protection of journalists after the Pakistan Peoples Party responded to growing cases of attacks on journalists in the province.

“Let me assure you that this commission would do whatever it could to deliver justice to those who attack the media in the province,” the CJMP chairperson said. He was also accompanied by commission members Jabbar Khattak, Dr Tauseef Ahmed Khan and Faheem Siddiqui.

Sindh Commission on Status of Women Chairperson Nuzhat Shireen, Karachi Press Club President Saeed Sarbazi, PJSC-Sindh chapter Chairman Aamir Latif, Freedom Network Executive Director Iqbal Khattak, media development expert Adnan Rehmat, journalist Mazhar Abbas, International Federation of Journalists Pakistan’s coordinator Ghulam Mustafa, Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists Vice President Shehar Bano and journalist AH Khanzada attended the meeting, according to a press release issued on Friday.

Khattak briefed the CJMP chairperson and its members on safety initiatives the Freedom Network was implementing to protect the journalists. The initiatives catered to the needs regarding three ‘Ps’ - prevention, protection and prosecution - through three different programmes in partnership with five biggest press clubs of the country,