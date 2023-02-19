 
Karachi

Ramzz

February 19, 2023

The ArtOne62 gallery is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by Ahmed Alraai, Maqsood Ahmed Nazir and Shahid Malik. Titled ‘Ramzz’, the show will run at the gallery until February 23. Contact 0302-8293492 for more information.

