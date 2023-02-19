 
Sunday February 19, 2023
Karachi

Body Ecologies

February 19, 2023

The Canvas Gallery is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by Bibi Hajra, Marium Habib, Misha Japanwala, Sanie Bokhari and Sophia

Balagamwala. Titled ‘Body Ecologies’, the show will run at the gallery from February 21 to March 2. Contact 021-35861523 for more information.

