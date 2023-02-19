 
Blue, The Sound Medicine

February 19, 2023

ArtChowk the Gallery is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by Fatimah Agha.

Titled ‘Blue, The Sound Medicine’, the show will run at the gallery from February 21 to March 2. Contact 021-35856030 for more information.

