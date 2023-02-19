 
Sunday February 19, 2023
Islam and Modernism

February 19, 2023

The VM Art Gallery, in collaboration with Grosvenor Gallery, London, is holding the book launch of ‘Islam and Modernism’ by Rasheed Araeen at 3pm on February 25. Contact 0345-7787663 for more information.

