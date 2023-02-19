 
Sunday February 19, 2023
Zia Mohyeddin Festival

February 19, 2023

The National Academy of Performing Arts (Napa) is holding ‘Zia Mohyeddin Festival’ to celebrate the life and achievements of the academy’s founder. The event will run at Napa’s Zia Mohyeddin Theatre from February 22 to February 25. Contact 021-35693701 for more information.

