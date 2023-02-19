 
close
Sunday February 19, 2023
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Karachi

Dialogues with the Last Dialogue

February 19, 2023

The Sanat Initiative is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by Ghulam Hussain (Guddu). Titled ‘Dialogues with the Last Dialogue’, the show will run at the gallery until February 23. Contact 0300-8208108 for more information.

