Fire damages warehouse in Liaquatabad

A fire broke out in a warehouse of plastic material in near Al-Karam Square in Liaquatabad on Saturday, causing losses worth hundreds of thousands of rupees.

The fire erupted and soon thick plumes of smoke were seen rising from the warehouse, causing panic in the area. Firefighters rushed to the scene and began to tackle the blaze.

It took them an hour to bring the blaze under control.Fortunately, no human casualties were reported.

However, the material losses were expected to be quite substantial, with most of the plastic products, raw materials, and machinery being destroyed in the blaze.

The owner of the warehouse was not available for comment at the time of the incident.