PTI to register people for courting arrest at Insaf House camp today

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) will set up public a camp at the Insaf House on Sharea Faisal at 3pm today (Sunday) for the party’s decision to court arrests.

Karachi PTI President Aftab Siddiqui announced this while chairing a meeting at the Insaf House on Saturday. He said the ‘imported’ government intended to deploy police in the darkness to encircle Zaman Park.

The government had pushed the country towards a civil war, he said, adding that Federal Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah wanted to arrest PTI Chairman Imran Khan on the wish of Begum Maryam Safdar.

He said that a door-to-door campaign in Karachi would be launched in connection with the PTI’s ‘Jail Bharo Tehreek’. The people of Karachi stood with Khan and the PTI had already registered a large number of people willing to court arrests, he maintained.

According to Siddiqui, more people would register themselves in the camp at the Insaf House.

He said that the people were not afraid of prisons. He added that when laws were not uniformly applied, imprisonment could not stop the revolution.

The meeting was attended by PTI Central Deputy Secretary General Khurrum Sher Zaman, Sindh General Secretary Saeed Afridi, Sindh Information Secretary Arsalan Taj and others.