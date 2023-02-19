Forecast of hot weather conditions in Sindh

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) said on Friday unusual hot and dry weather conditions were likely to persist in Sindh, Balochistan, and South Punjab.
During the day time, the temperature is likely to remain 4-6 Celsius above the normal temperature of February for the next 2-3 days.
“Hot and dry weather conditions are likely to persist over Sindh, Balochistan and south Punjab. Day temperatures are likely to remain 4-6°C above the normal temperature, said the PMD in its daily forecast for the country.
Talking to The News, Sindh Chief Meteorological Officer Dr Sardar Sarfraz said the current warm weather conditions to continue till February 19 and after that weather would become normal. Even the temperature in Tharparkar and adjoining areas would get back to normal.
“Warm weather with misty morning will continue to prevail over southern Sindh with maximum temperature range in 37-39 degrees Celsius in Tharparker, Umerkot, Hyderabad, Mirpurkhas, and Badin districts during the next three days.”
