Country needs new social agreement, says Mustafa Kamal

Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) Senior Deputy Convener Mustafa Kamal has said that the country needs a new social agreement as the current system has rotten and will never work.

Speaking to the media outside an accountability court on Saturday, he said that due to the efforts of the MQM-P, a census was being conducted prematurely. In the new census, the loss of urban areas of Sindh would be compensated as their population was underreported in the last census, he said.

Completing the enumeration, the urban areas should be counted correctly and funds should be provided accordingly, Kamal demanded.

He stated that the increase in tax burden on the people was not the only solution for the economic crisis because there were several flaws in the system.

He was of the view that due to the rising inflation, Constitution and democracy were no longer a matter of concern for the people as they wanted affordable meal and medicines.

The economic crisis was no less than a war crisis, Kamal remarked.

“Ever since I gained consciousness, I have been hearing that Pakistan is passing through a critical period,” the MQM-P leader said.

He said that one by one, all the constitutional institutions of Pakistan were losing their strength. He said judicial decisions were being mocked and this was not a good thing.

Speaking on the terrorist attack on the Karachi Police Office, Kamal said the government and law enforcement agencies should take notice of the new wave of terrorism in the city. The authorities should take practical steps to prevent such incidents in the future, he added.

Leader’s arrest

The coordinating committee of the MQM-Pakistan (MQM-P) has expressed its concern over the arrest of the party's central organising committee member (COC) Asif Ali Khan.

According to a statement issued by the party on Saturday, Khan was arrested at the MQM-P election office on Friday night, and had been transferred to an unknown location and no information was being provided about him. He was also a candidate in a National Assembly by-election.

The coordination committee demanded that the chief minister of Sindh and other relevant officials take measures for the release of Khan.

Moreover, a meeting of the coordination committee was held under the chairmanship of MQM-P Senior Deputy Convener Nasreen Jalil. A detailed consultation was held on the final names of the candidates to participate in the by-elections.

The coordination committee had called a meeting Sunday in which names of participants and their preparations in the by-elections would be decided. It was decided in the meeting that they would do power show in Karachi and Hyderabad in the coming days. Prayers were offered for the martyred personnel who lost lives in the KPO attack.