KPO attack: A nightmare for families of fallen heroes

“We were fighting with them but one of them blew himself up on the third floor. We even saw his broken legs lying on the floor after the blast,” Mauripur SHO Sub-Inspector Ghulam Hussain Korai said on his hospital bed while talking about the dreadful attack on the Karachi Police Office.

“Then we went to the rooftop. The remaining two kept themselves hidden on the compound located on the left side of the rooftop.”

The injured police officer admitted to a private hospital on National Stadium Road further said that wearing black clothes, the terrorists started firing on us. “Then in retaliation, I fired a burst on them. DIG Muqaddas Haider Sahib also fired a burst on them.”

Korai said that then one of them apparently threw a hand grenade, injuring me. “Then I shouted on the rooftop informing others that we have controlled the situation.”

To many, he said, it was an attack on the KPO, but it was a nightmare for the families of people who embraced martyrdoms after the terrorists stormed the office on Friday evening.

“Everything was good. I talked to Saeed till 8 o’clock,” said Javed, a relative of elevator operator Saeed, who also embraced martyrdom in the deadly attack. Saeed was a resident of Orangi Town and a father of two children.

His relative Javed said that Saeed was a very good person. “We came to know about his death late at night,” he added. “Saeed had said earlier that the security of the KPO is nothing special. The top police officers are only engaged in rhetoric.” After the funeral prayers, Saeed was buried in an Orangi Town graybeard.

Ajmal, who also lost his life in the attack, was the father of four children and belonged to Faisalabad. According to Ajmal’s cousin Khalid, Ajmal joined the police force some six years ago. He was on duty at the KPO, cousin Khalid said, added that Ajmal was present at the main gate when the attack occurred. His body was sent to Faisalabad for burial.

Head Constable Ghulam Abbas, who also embraced martyrdom in the terrorist attack, belonged to Larkana. Abbas was a resident of Leghari Tank Chowk, and his brother Ghulam Rasool Ghafari is the chairman of a union committee.

“Ghulam Abbas joined the police force in 2011 as a constable and later he was promoted to the rank of head constable,” Ghafari said. “He was on duty at the Karachi Police Head Office when he was martyred in a terrorist attack.” Ghulam Abbas is survived by a widow, three sons and a daughter.