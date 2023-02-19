Stocks to hang around Pak-IMF talks on bailout package

Pakistan stocks closed lower in the outgoing week while developments around the IMF talks will determine a direction of the market next week, traders said.

The market closed the week at 41,119 points, down by 623 points or -1.49 percent week-on-week (WoW). Average volumes arrived at 154 million shares (down 46 percent WoW) while the average value traded settled at $25.4 million (down 44 percent WoW).

“Market participants will be keeping a close watch on the developments regarding the IMF program,” said brokerage Arif Habib Ltd in its weekly market review.

“In the event of a staff-level agreement (SLA) being reached with the IMF, the equity market is likely to experience positive momentum. Moreover, an SLA can be leveraged to obtain funding from friendly nations and aid in the build-up of State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) reserves,” it added.

Nonetheless, concerns regarding inflationary pressure arising from the measures may potentially arise in the immediate to medium term, stemming from elevated domestic fuel prices, augmented electricity and gas tariffs, as well as a potential impact on corporate profitability due to high input costs.

The brokerage reported that at the start of the outgoing week, the market had experienced a downturn in response to anticipated mini-budget post-discussions between the government and the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

During a session on Wednesday in the parliament, the finance minister presented tax measures that would generate additional Rs170 billion for the current fiscal year.

Additionally, inflationary pressures were further exacerbated by recent increases in gas and electricity prices, contributing to the overall negative market sentiment. While petrol and diesel prices also increased by Rs22.2/litre and Rs17.2/litre, respectively.

Despite the challenges, there were some positive developments in the market as the SBP reserves increased by $276 million, to settle at $3.2 billion. The rupee appreciated by PKR 6.5 or 2.4 percent WoW against USD, closing the week at 262.8/$.

Foreigners buying continued during the outgoing week, clocking in at $1.6 million compared to a net buy of $3.2 million last week. Major buying was witnessed in exploration & production ($1.04 million) and technology and communication ($0.42 million). On the local front, selling was reported by mutual funds ($6.1 million) followed by insurance ($1.8 million).

Sector-wise negative contributions came from oil & gas exploration companies (238 points), technology and communication (103 points), miscellaneous (72 points), commercial banks (56 points), and cement (53 points). Scrip-wise negative contributors were OGDC (110 points), PPL (85 points), PSEL (69 points), TRG (64 points), and UPFL (35 points).

The sectors which contributed positively included power generation and distribution (66 points) and fertilizer (56 points). Meanwhile, scrip-wise positive contributions came from HUBC (61 points), ENGRO (59 points), EFERT (26 points), MEBL (25 points) and RMPL (23).

KASB Pakistan Research said the incumbent government had prioritised the IMF programme’s revival to ensure adequate reserve building. “Market grapevine also suggests an emergent Monetary Policy meeting, through which interest rates may go up by 150-200bps. The recent PIB auction, which was fully rejected, further strengthens said view.

Even the secondary market yields witnessed an uptick of nearly 100bps over the week,” it reported.

Nabeel Haroon at Topline Securities said the decline in the market could be attributed to a news article suggesting that IMF was demanding real interest rate for which an emergent monetary policy meeting might be held to increase the policy rate to 20 percent. “Due to the aforementioned reason, investors preferred to remain on the sidelines,” he said.