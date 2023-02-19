Dollar inflows to help rupee hold ground

KARACHI: Pakistan rupee witnessed a strong week against the dollar gaining 2.4 percent week on week in the interbank market on improved inflows from exporters and progress in talks with the IMF, while the

currency is expected to hold ground next week.

Any major appreciation, however, is unlikely against the greenback.

The rupee appreciated by Rs6.5 or 2.4 percent WoW against USD, closing the week at 262.82 a dollar. It had started the week at Rs269.44/$.

The local unit has gained almost 5 percent in the interbank market after hitting an all-time high of Rs276.58 against the dollar on February 3, 2023.

According to the currency dealers, dollar inflows and remittances through the formal channels have improved since the government loosened its grip on the currency and left it to be determined by the market, one of the conditions from the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

A slight increase in the depleted foreign exchange reserves of the State Bank of Pakistan may also help boost a positive sentiment in the market. The reserves held by the central bank increased by $276 million to $3.19 billion in the week ending February 10, 2023.

The country now has $8.70 billion in reserves in total, including $5.50 billion held by the commercial banks, mainly because of improved liquidity in the market after narrowing down differences between the inter-bank and open markets.

A positive progress in the talks with the IMF also reflected in the rupee appreciation during the outgoing week. The government has tabled a mini-budget to raise additional revenue, increased fuel and gas prices, and may also raise the policy rate soon to win the IMF deal.

According to reports, International Monetary Fund and SBP held a round of talks about the possibility of further tightening of monetary policy and building up foreign exchange reserves for the end of June 2023.

The IMF has asked the central bank for jacking up the policy rate by 300 to 400 basis points in order to move towards the interest rate from a negative to a positive trajectory.

A staff-level agreement between Pakistan and the IMF is expected to be reached soon, according to reports.

As cash-strapped Pakistan continues its efforts to avert a debt default, a shortage of raw materials and a severe liquidity crunch have forced several companies to halt operations in the last few months, Bloomberg stated.

The textile exports in January 2023 shrank by 14.8 percent, making a fourth consecutive fall in its sales abroad. During the month, the exports declined to $1.32 billion from $1.55 billion in the same month last year.