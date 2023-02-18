LRH gets five more operation theatres

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s largest and oldest public sector hospital, Lady Reading Hospital (LHR) Peshawar on Friday got five more modern operation theatres
The establishment of the operation theatres cost around Rs50 million, according to the LRH spokesman Muhammad Asim.
He said 15 more operation theatres were also in the final phase and would soon be opened to patients.
The newly established operation theatres were opened for the treatment of cardiac patients.
The spokesman said the modular operation theatres were of international standards where cardiac surgeries were being conducted.
Also, the new OTs are bioclad and hepa filter, which have almost zero chances of infection, the new technology used in the OTs to minimize infection during surgeries.
He said that only a few hospitals in the country had these kind of operation theatres.
Prof Dr Nausherwan Khan Burki, chairman of the LRH Board of Governors (BoG) had directed Hospital Director Dr Muhammad Abrar Khan, Medical Director Dr Hamid Shehzad and their team members to ensure timely completion of the operation theatres.
“The LRH management will soon complete work on the remaining 15 operation theatres,” Asim said.
LAHORE: Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi chaired a meeting at his office to review progress on health sector...
LAKKI MARWAT: The digitized edition of record of rights has become operative for 21 estates of Lakki Marwat district,...
MULTAN: Researcher and intellectual Prof Dr Anwar Ahmed has said Amjad Islam Amjad and Zia Mohyoddin rendered...
PESHAWAR: A review meeting, chaired by Minister for Communications & Works Muhammad Ali Shah in Swat district on...
PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has initiated the work to overhaul the powerhouse to enhance the power...
PESHAWAR: KP Governor Ghulam Ali on Friday promised to fully facilitate the business community to enable them to play...
Comments