LRH gets five more operation theatres

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s largest and oldest public sector hospital, Lady Reading Hospital (LHR) Peshawar on Friday got five more modern operation theatres

The establishment of the operation theatres cost around Rs50 million, according to the LRH spokesman Muhammad Asim.

He said 15 more operation theatres were also in the final phase and would soon be opened to patients.

The newly established operation theatres were opened for the treatment of cardiac patients.

The spokesman said the modular operation theatres were of international standards where cardiac surgeries were being conducted.

Also, the new OTs are bioclad and hepa filter, which have almost zero chances of infection, the new technology used in the OTs to minimize infection during surgeries.

He said that only a few hospitals in the country had these kind of operation theatres.

Prof Dr Nausherwan Khan Burki, chairman of the LRH Board of Governors (BoG) had directed Hospital Director Dr Muhammad Abrar Khan, Medical Director Dr Hamid Shehzad and their team members to ensure timely completion of the operation theatres.

“The LRH management will soon complete work on the remaining 15 operation theatres,” Asim said.