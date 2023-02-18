Records of 21 revenue estates digitised

LAKKI MARWAT: The digitized edition of record of rights has become operative for 21 estates of Lakki Marwat district, said an official on Friday.

He added that the digitised land record had been prepared under the supervision of the deputy commissioner and after operationalization, the manual mutations have been prohibited for for revenue estates including Badnikhel, Abakhel-II, Mastikhel, Abdulkhel, Maidanwala, Zangikhel, Chuharkhel, Abbasa, Kaichi Kamar and Chowkijan Shumali and the same would stop in other areas too.

In addition, the land record of Nar Muhammad revenue estate in Naurang tehsil has gone online to facilitate citizens, especially farmers and landowners.

The official said the online availability of records would enable farmers and landowners to get fard, mutation, land registration and correction in land records through a single click at the service delivery centre.

He said the land records of other revenue estates would also be made available online.