Tribute paid to Zia Mohyoddin and Amjad Islam Amjad

MULTAN: Researcher and intellectual Prof Dr Anwar Ahmed has said Amjad Islam Amjad and Zia Mohyoddin rendered valuable services for literature and culture.

At a weekly literary meeting of the Multan Arts Council here on Friday, he said Amjad Islam Amjad and Zia Mohyoddin enriched the world of letters and sounds with creative treasures. Director Information Multan Sajjad Jahanian said Amjad and Mohyoddin achieved a high position in the field of literature and culture with their commitment. Their services cannot be forgotten.

Prof Dr Maqbool Gillani said Amjad was related to both poems and ghazals. Mohyoddin was the king of the world of sound. Qamar Raza Shahzad said Amjad was the most popular poet of his era and Mohyoddin had a world of devotion. Multan Arts Council Director Saleem Qaiser said Amjad and Mohyoddin were epoch-making people. Shakir Hussain Shakir said Amjad was a favourite poet of the new generation and possessed the best human qualities.

Prof Zahoor Nadeem said people would always remember the services of Amjad and Mohyoddin. Dramatist Shaheed Raheel said the duo proved their worth in the field of literature and culture. Dr Abid Rongha said Amjad and Mohyoddin introduced letters and sounds to the new world. Dr Abdul Basir said the two were great personalities who left an indelible impression on literature and culture.

Ustad Sagheer Ahmed, Javed Ali Asim, Mohammad Azim, Arshad Mehmood, Ijaz Sumra and Tania Abidi also addressed. Poet and calligrapher Mukhtar Ali presented his poetry in which he paid tribute to Amjad and Mohyoddin. Hafsa Nadeem sang Amjad’s poem.