Minister asks authorities to prioritise projects

PESHAWAR: A review meeting, chaired by Minister for Communications & Works (C&W) Muhammad Ali Shah in Swat district on Friday, asked authorities to prioritise development projects.

Secretary to Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for C&W Syed Imtiaz Hussain Shah, MD Pakhtunkhwa Highway Authority (PKHA) Engr Ahmad Nabi Sultan, Chief Engineer North Engineer Muhammad Tariq, Chief Engineer Mega Projects Engineer Shahab Khan, and other officers participated in the meeting, held at the Commissioner’s Office Conference Room in Saidu Sharif, according to a handout issued on Friday.

The C&W and PKHA officials gave a detailed briefing to the meeting on the progress and issues on the ongoing projects. The meeting was given a scheme-by-scheme briefing regarding progress on the ongoing and new projects.

Caretaker Minister Muhammad Ali Shah, keeping in view the financial difficulties of the province, directed officials to prioritise projects and asked officials to prepare a list and give priority to the ongoing projects, especially the projects near completion.

“Progress in health projects, especially the construction of hospitals, should be expedited,” he added.

He also emphasised on taking all the steps keeping in mind the merit and transparency of the work. He also reviewed the proposed and new projects during the meeting.