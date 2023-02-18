Power complex overhauling termed satisfactory

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has initiated the work to overhaul the powerhouse to enhance the power generating capacity of the 81 Megawatt Malakand-III Power Complex and improve its operational system.

A communication said KP Secretary Power and Energy, Nisar Ahmad Khan, and Pakhtunkhwa Energy Development Organisation (PEDO) Chief Executive Engineer Naeem Khan visited Malakand-III Power Complex and inspected the pace of the ongoing work.

They inspected various parts of the project and expressed satisfaction with the pace and quality of the work. Naeem Khan told the officials the power generation capacity of the Malakand-III project was affected due to the silting of stones, soil and sand in the dam during last year’s flood.He hoped the ongoing overhauling would enhance the power generation capacity of the powerhouse to a satisfactory level.

The secretary for Power and Energy appreciated the efforts of the PEDO chief and his staff members for efforts in the execution of the overhauling project. He said Malakand-III Power Complex was earning over Rs2 billion in annual revenue for the province.