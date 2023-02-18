Forest guard dies after falling into gorge

MANSEHRA: A forest guard has died after falling from alpine forests in Siran valley here on Friday.

Mohammad Adnan, who was deployed at Siran Forest division in Chacha, fell into a gorge and shifted to the nearby health facility where he succumbed to injuries.

According to locals, the deceased was chasing the timber smugglers and suddenly slipped from a mountainous part of the forest and fell into the gorge. The Shinkiari police after lodging an FIR started an investigation to ascertain the facts.

Meanwhile, the hoteliers in Oghi increased prices of tea and foods.

“We have increased the rates of foods and other items served to visitors at our hotels in accordance with the price-hike,” Shabbir Khan, the president of the association, told reporters after a meeting attended by the hoteliers in the Oghi.

He said that prices of sugar, ghee, milk, pulses and other items had increased manifold, which compelled them to enhance their rates.

He asked the government to control inflation and provide relief to the people in the face of soaring prices of essential commodities.