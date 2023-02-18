One cricketer shot dead, another injured in Waziristan

MIRANSHAH: Unidentified assailants shot dead a cricket player and injured another in an armed attack here on Friday, sources said.
The police sources said the unknown men opened fire on two cricket players in the Hakeemkhel area of the Mirali town.
The firing left Qasim Shah dead on the spot while another player, whose identity could not be confirmed immediately, sustained injuries in the attack. The assailants fled the scene after committing the crime.
The body and the injured man were shifted to the Mirali Hospital.
The slain youth was stated to be the son of Peer Aqal Zaman, a known social figure.
