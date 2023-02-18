Divisional status for Mansehra demanded

MANSEHRA: The Jamiat ulema-i-Islam-Fazl (JUIF) leader and former provincial minister Shahzada Gustasap Khan on Friday demanded the government to give Mansehra the status of a division.

“The then chief minister Mir Afzal Khan had notified Mansehra as another

division of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in 1992 but it couldn’t be materialized due to change in the government,” he told reporters here.

The JUIF leader said that a delegation of the party had met with Governor Ghulam Ali during his recent visit, which demanded him to give Mansehra the status of

division.

“We have demanded the governor to revive that notification which is still suspended or undertake fresh formalities to give Mansehra the divisional status,” he added.

Gustasap Khan, who also remained the opposition leader and interior minister in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the past, said that Mansehra was the gateway to Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.

“An era of development and prosperity will also usher in If Mansehra is given the status of a division,” Gustasap Khan added.

He maintained that the governor wanted to address issues faced by the local government representatives in the province and announced to release of Rs35 billion earmarked by the government for development at the grassroots level.

“Our party has been working to empower local governments to address civic and other problems faced by the people across the province,” he added.