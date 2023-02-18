ITF delegation meets Sri Lankan envoy

Islamabad : A delegation of founder members of Islamabad Travel Forum (ITF) met with Vice Admiral Mohan Wijevickram, ambassador Socialist Democratic Republic of Sri Lanka to discuss matters related to promotion of bilateral relation in the field of travel, trade & tourism, says a press release.

The delegating was led by M Arshd Mehmood Janjua, founder chairman of Islamabad Travel Forum and former chairman Travel and Tourism Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (ICCI) and Raja Humayon Serwar, president ITF and former chairman Citizen Forum ICCI.

All the members were warmly welcomed by Sri Lankan ambassador and appreciated the effort made by Islamabad Travel Forum for promoting the bilateral trade between the two countries. Healthy practical suggestions were exchanged. All the members who represent multiple segment of business community were introduced with Sri Lankan ambassador.