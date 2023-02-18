Polio immunisation drive continues in 39 districts

Islamabad : A sub-national polio vaccination campaign on Friday continued in 39 districts of the country to vaccinate more than six million children under the age of five years. The drive was started after sewage samples in Lahore tested positive for wild poliovirus last month.

The polio drive continued in nine districts, including the seven endemic districts of Bannu, D. I. Khan, Tank, Lakki Marwat, North Waziristan, Upper South Waziristan and Lower South Waziristan in southern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and two districts of Punjab including Lahore and Faisalabad.

The drive was conducted after two environmental samples collected from two separate sites in Lahore tested positive for wild poliovirus in January.

The first positive sample of 2023 was detected on January 19 and was genetically linked to the poliovirus found in the Nangarhar province of Afghanistan in November 2022, according to the national polio lab at the National Institute of Health.

This was the first evidence of cross-border transmission in more than a year. The second positive sample was reported on January 27, which was genetically linked to a virus circulating in south Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

In a statement, Minister for National Health Services, Abdul Qadir Patel encouraged parents and caregivers to ensure that their children are vaccinated in this and every campaign to protect them from the disability-causing virus and to stop it from gaining a foothold in their communities. He said the presence of wild poliovirus with genetic links to the virus in Afghanistan and south KP in sewage samples is evidence that the virus was moving with people and circulating in our communities.

The minister said, “Poliovirus on any side of the border is a threat to children in both countries. Only repeated doses of the oral polio vaccine can offer life-long protection.”