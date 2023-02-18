Three-day mother languages festival kicks off

Islamabad : Secretary National Heritage and Culture Division, Fareena Mazhar on Friday inaugurated a three-day ‘Pakistan Mother Languages Literature Festival’ arranged by Indus Cultural Forum (ICF) in collaboration with Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA).

Addressing the opening ceremony, she said, "Languages are source of communication and more than 70 languages exist in Pakistan.”

The federal secretary stressed the need for promoting languages in the country and said that the National Heritage and Culture Division will leave no stone unturned in that regard. Fareena Mazhar appreciated the efforts of ICF and PNCA for arranging the three-day festival in which writers from all over the country gathered and deliberated on promotion of mother languages.

During the opening ceremony of the festival, Muhammad Ayub Jamali, director general PNCA said that the purpose of the festival was to provide a platform to intellectuals, writers and thinkers representing different languages to come together and present their work on various genres of art, literature, culture and education in mother languages of Pakistan.

He said that Pakistan has a rich cultural tradition and linguistic diversity of over 70 local languages.

Indus Cultural Forum, Chairma, Manzoor Hussain Soomro highlighted the significance of this festival to pay tribute to living legends who had dedicated their lives to the promotion and protection of Pakistan’s mother languages. Director General Culture, Sindh, Munawar Ali Mahesar was the guest of honour on the occasion. Riffat Abbas presented her copy on ''Mother Languages and Voice of Indigenous people.