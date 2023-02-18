School of ‘Economic Diplomacy’ held

Islamabad : Islamabad Policy Research Institute (IPRI) organised a two-day winter school on ‘Economic Diplomacy’ and was participated by a large number of students, says a press release.

President IPRI Ambassador (r) Dr Raza Muhammad opened the school and urged the need for brainstorming on concepts as to how Pakistan can buoy its economic diplomacy at a time when the chips are down, and the world is rapidly moving towards economic integration. He also pointed out that Pakistan, of late, had made a strategic move and shifted its fulcrum from geo-politics to geo-economics. He also underscored the need to disseminate economic education, and to analyse it in right spirits in a changing world of technology and crypto-currencies.

Chair Economic Security Dr Aneel Salman highlighted the “Fundamental of Economic Diplomacy”, wherein he dilated upon various facets of economic diplomacy and how it has evolved over the period of time, and what needs to be done to strengthen Pakistan’s perspective at home and abroad in the economic realms.

The winter school’s first day of ‘Ambassador’s Panel’ was addressed by Amb. Riaz Muhammad Khan, former Foreign Secretary; Ambassador Tariq Osman Hyder; Ambassador Naela Chohan, and Ambassador Asif Durrani, who is also the Senior Research Fellow at IPRI.

The former diplomats spelt out the true vision behind economic diplomacy, and made referrals to how tough is the nut to crack keeping into account the weaknesses the economy has at home. They remarked that until and unless there is economic growth, diversity in production and a competitive saleable approach, Pakistan cannot match the dynamics of world economic diplomacy.

They pointed out the merits and demerits of economic diplomacy of the country, and underscored the need for a greater orientation of policy perfectness to realize economic vitality at the international front.

Sakib Sherani, CEO Macro Economic Insights and member of several economic advisory councils under different prime ministers, spoke on “Pakistan’s Economy in Regional Context”. He expressed his views on the fault lines of the economy and their solutions. Pakistan require a deep structural and institutional modifications to become a productive, prosperous and healthy country, he remarked.

The second day of the winter school on ‘Economic Diplomacy’, was addressed by Haroon Sharif, former Minister of State and Chairman Board of Investment, on the theme “Economic Diplomacy-Myths and Reality”.

He observed that when countries develop an economic diplomacy strategy, they can identify their interests, use this knowledge to address misconceptions and build relationships with other countries. He pointed that it is essential to become a proactive member on world stage, and mere political strings are not enough.

“Economic diplomacy strategies are vital for promoting a country’s long-term economic interests. Pakistan needs to invest heavily in knowledge,” Haroon added.