‘Timely elections need of hour’

LAHORE: Tanzeem-e-Islami ameer Shujauddin Shaikh termed timely elections need of the hour to overcome the chaos and instability in the country.

Addressing at Qur’an Academy here on Friday, he demanded that Islamic system must be established in Pakistan through non-violent, organised revolutionary movement, reiterating that until the enforcement of Islamic social justice system Pakistan should have a democratic form of governance instead of civilian or military autocratic rule.

He stressed that country urgently needed political parties get fresh mandate from the masses, and for the dissolved assemblies of Punjab and KP holding polls within 90 days is a constitutional requirement. He warned that Pakistani nation has been paying a heavy price in the past due to subversion of the Constitution by few individuals. Therefore, the national interests demand that all political parties negotiate and agree on a date of general election, instead of holding elections in only two provinces.