Role of women in science highlighted

LAHORE: The Department of Chemistry at the University of Engineering and Technology (UET), Lahore organised a seminar on International Day of Women in Science at Seminar Hall, Centre of Excellence in Water Resources Engineering on Friday.

The seminar was aimed to highlight the role of women in science as agent of change to accelerate progress towards the achievement of Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). UET Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Syed Mansoor Sarwar was the chief guest while Prof Dr Shazia Bashir, (Director & Professor, CASP, Government College University Lahore) and Prof Dr Samia Shahid (Dean Office of Research, Innovation and Commercialisation (ORIC), Chairperson Research Grant Committee, University of Management Science and Technology Lahore), were invited as guests of honour, Prof Dr Farhat Yasmeen (Chairperson Department of Chemistry) was patron and Dr Iqra Muneer (Assistant Professor, Department of Chemistry) was the organiser.

Prof Dr Syed Mansoor Sarwar highlighted the achievements of female scientists in the field of Computer Science and Space Science by giving examples of Ada Lovelace and Katherine Johnson. Prof Dr Shazia Bashir shed light on the importance of women in science and explained the Butterfly theory that how a minute localised change in a complex system could have large effects elsewhere.

Prof Dr Samia Shahid motivated the audience by sharing her struggle to achieve the present status and discussed the common international problems faced by women throughout the world.

Prof Dr Farhat Yasmeen, during her address emphasised the need of women in science with the slogan “Science needs women and women need science because women have power to change the world”.

MoU signed: University of Education (UOE), Lahore and Emerson University, Multan signed an MOU at UOE Main Campus here on Friday.

The MoU was aimed to create a strategic alliance and seamless linkage between the two parties in the areas of Learning and Development, Research, Innovation, Entrepreneurship and other avenues, including Corporate Trainings, Cooperative educational programme, Career Opportunities for Youth.

UOE Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Talat Naseer Pasha and Vice-Chancellor Emerson University, Multan Prof Dr Muhammad Ramzan signed the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU).