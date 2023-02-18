Conducive environment being provided to foreign investors: governor

LAHORE: A delegation of overseas Pakistani investors associated with the famous American textile brand called on Punjab Governor Baligh ur Rahman at Governor’s House here on Friday.

Speaking on the occasion, Punjab Governor said that the government is taking all measures to provide a conducive environment to foreign investors. “The textile industry is a great source of employment in addition to the development of the country's economy. Pakistan is currently going through difficult times in terms of economic development and the current government is determined to make Pakistan economically strong and stable”.

The governor said that undoubtedly Pakistani textile products have a prominent place in the world due to their good quality. He said that Pakistani textile products are valued in Europe, America and most countries of the world due to their good quality.

Punjab Governor said that the intention of overseas Pakistani investors to import textile products from Pakistan is a welcome sign. He said that with the increase in Pakistan's textile exports, foreign investment will provide ample employment opportunities to the local people.

On this occasion, Director Dillard Sourcing Ammar Rupani said that the scope of import of textile products in Pakistan would be further increased. The delegation included Director Dillard Sourcing, Ammar Rupani, Khurram Javed, Naeem Ben, local investors Mian Nauman Talat and Mian Abdul Rahman Talat.