Availability of information makes govt accountable: minister

LAHORE: Punjab Information Commissioner Syed Mehboob Qadir called on Caretaker Provincial Minister for Information and Culture, Amir Mir, in his office.

Syed Mehboob Qadir presented a report on the department’s performance to the minister.The minister emphasized on ensuring timely provision of information to the citizens under the Right to Information Act. Provincial Minister Amir Mir said that the availability of information to the general public in the present era makes government accountable to the people. The process of accessing information to the public should be made easier.

The public has a right to information about tax-funded government projects. Amir Mir said that the Punjab Information Commission should make it mandatory for the government officials and departments to provide information according to the law. Implementation of Right to Information Act will bring transparency in government departments, the minister added.