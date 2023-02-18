Several events planned during Horse & Cattle show

LAHORE: Secretary Youth Affairs Punjab Shahid Zaman presided over an important meeting to review arrangements and other key features of upcoming Horse & Cattle Show at National Hockey Stadium on Friday.
The Horse & Cattle Show will be organised from March 10 to 12, 2023. DG Punjab Tariq Qureshi, Director Admin, Chief Sports Consultant SBP Hafeez Bhatti, Assistant Director Zahoor Ahmed and other officials attended the meeting.
Addressing the meeting, Shahid Zaman said that Horse & Cattle Show is a historic event. “The traditional culture of Punjab will be highlighted during the three-day Horse & Cattle Show”. He said top standard security and other arrangements will be made for organising Horse & Cattle Show events smoothly. “The players from all provinces and units will participate and show their potential in Horse & Cattle Show events,” he added.
