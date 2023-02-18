Man arrested for making hoax call

LAHORE: A man was arrested in Liaqatabad for making a hoax call of gold snatching from him on police helpline 15.

The suspect identified as Nauman Bakshi had made a call to police that the unidentified suspects had snatched over 350 grams of gold from him on gunpoint. Police after receiving the complaint lodged the investigations and when searched for the evidences, they found out that the suspect had making false claims. The CCTV footages proved his claims false. A case was registered against him.

ROBBER INJURED IN ENCOUNTER: A suspected robber was injured in a police encounter in Baghbanpura. Reportedly, a police team signalled to stop two suspected criminals moving on a bike at a picket. However, the suspects resorting to firing. In exchange of firing a suspect identified as Aslam received injuries and was arrested. The initial investigations suggested that the suspect was involved in three snatching cases registered at Mughalpura.