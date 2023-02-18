Land grabbers attack official during LDA’s operation

LAHORE: The miscreants involved in land grabbing attacked Director Housing VIl Sabtain Raza Qureshi during LDA’s operation clean-up in the provincial capital on Friday. Sabtain miraculously survived as the bullet hit his car and he remained saved in the attack.

A police team was called for assistance during the removal of encroachments. The police detained three persons on creating trouble for the execution of operation and making encroachment on govt land. Sabtain submitted application for registration of FIR against the said persons.

LDA teams under the supervision of Director Housing VIl Sabtain Raza Qureshi, conducted mega operation in Johar Town, surroundings of Expo Centre. They also demolished illegal motorcycle stands, parking and other encroachments on government land in surrounding areas of Johar Town.

Furthermore, in another operation, Director Town Planning Zone One, under the supervision of Chief Town Planner Asad-ul-Zaman and Director Salman Mahfooz, sealed more than 40 buildings in Old Muslim Town Scheme (Faiz Road) during action against illegal commercialisation. Meanwhile, LDA DG Aamir Ahmad Khan took strict notice of the attack and incident of firing on LDA Director Housing VII Sabatin Qureshi during the anti-encroachment operation near Johar Town, Expo Centre. He asked for strict action against the attackers and for their immediate arrest.