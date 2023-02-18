CM grieved over death of Justice (retd) Malik Qayyum

LAHORE: Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi has expressed grief over the death of Justice (r) Malik Qayyum, elder brother of the Provincial Minister for Specialised Healthcare and Medical Education Professor Dr Javed Akram.
The chief minister extended his condolences to Dr Javed Akram and the other bereaved family members in a message. He prayed to Allah Almighty to provide the bereaved family with the strength to bear their loss with composure, while also asking for the departed soul to rest in peace.
LAHORE: Tanzeem-e-Islami ameer Shujauddin Shaikh termed timely elections need of the hour to overcome the chaos and...
LAHORE: Punjab University students from various departments participated in different competitions on ‘Innovation...
LAHORE: The Department of Chemistry at the University of Engineering and Technology , Lahore organised a seminar on...
LAHORE: Lahore Waste Management Company CEO Babar Sahib Din Friday visited different towns of the city and reviewed...
LAHORE: A delegation of overseas Pakistani investors associated with the famous American textile brand called on...
LAHORE: Punjab Healthcare Commission CEO Dr Saqib Aziz has said that all departments concerned must develop and...
Comments