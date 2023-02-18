CM grieved over death of Justice (retd) Malik Qayyum

LAHORE: Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi has expressed grief over the death of Justice (r) Malik Qayyum, elder brother of the Provincial Minister for Specialised Healthcare and Medical Education Professor Dr Javed Akram.

The chief minister extended his condolences to Dr Javed Akram and the other bereaved family members in a message. He prayed to Allah Almighty to provide the bereaved family with the strength to bear their loss with composure, while also asking for the departed soul to rest in peace.