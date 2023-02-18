Bulgaria finds 18 migrants dead in truck

SOFIA: At least 18 migrants have been found dead in an abandoned truck, the interior ministry said on Friday, as the Balkan nation struggles with an increase in illicit border crossings.
The vehicle “was illegally transporting around 40 migrants hidden under some wood”, the ministry said. “Eighteen of them have died.” After locals alerted the police, the truck was located near the village of Lokorsko, 20-km northeast of Bulgaria´s capital Sofia. Some of the migrants still alive in the truck were taken to hospital.
TEHRAN: An Iran court sentenced a police chief to 15 months in jail, the judiciary said on Friday, after a newspaper...
TLAJOMULCO DE ZAAIGA, Mexico: As many as 31 bodies buried in two clandestine graves have been exhumed by authorities...
ISTANBUL: Five Syrian children and their parents died on Friday in a fire that struck a Turkish home they moved to...
THE HAGUE: At least 19 elderly women in the Netherlands on Friday accused an order of Catholic nuns of years of forced...
OCCUPIED-AL-QUDS: Mass protests against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu´s government focusing on deeply...
BEIRUT: At least 53 people were killed on Friday in attack in central Syria blamed on the Islamic State group, state...
Comments