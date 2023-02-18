Bulgaria finds 18 migrants dead in truck

SOFIA: At least 18 migrants have been found dead in an abandoned truck, the interior ministry said on Friday, as the Balkan nation struggles with an increase in illicit border crossings.

The vehicle “was illegally transporting around 40 migrants hidden under some wood”, the ministry said. “Eighteen of them have died.” After locals alerted the police, the truck was located near the village of Lokorsko, 20-km northeast of Bulgaria´s capital Sofia. Some of the migrants still alive in the truck were taken to hospital.