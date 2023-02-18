31 bodies found in clandestine graves in Mexico

TLAJOMULCO DE ZAAIGA, Mexico: As many as 31 bodies buried in two clandestine graves have been exhumed by authorities in western Mexico, officials said late on Thursday, in a region hit by violence linked to organised crime.

The first grave was found on February 1 in the town of San Isidro Mazatepec in Jalisco state. A second grave was found after several days of investigation and the extraction of bags containing bodies.

“We have already counted 31 victims,” Jalisco state prosecutor Luis Joaquin Mendez told reporters, adding that authorities have evidence to identify about half of the bodies so they can be returned to their families.