Syrian family of seven dies in fire after surviving quake

ISTANBUL: Five Syrian children and their parents died on Friday in a fire that struck a Turkish home they moved to after surviving last week´s earthquake, local media reported.
The family had relocated to the central region of Konya from the southeastern Turkish city of Nurdagi, which was badly hit by the February 6 quake, to stay with relatives. The Anadolu state news agency said the five children were aged between four and 13. “We saw the fire but we could not intervene. A girl was rescued from the window,” local resident Muhsin Cakir told Anadolu. The 11 Turkish regions hit by the quake and its nearly 5,000 aftershocks are home to more than 1.74 million refugees, according to the United Nations.
SOFIA: At least 18 migrants have been found dead in an abandoned truck, the interior ministry said on Friday, as the...
TEHRAN: An Iran court sentenced a police chief to 15 months in jail, the judiciary said on Friday, after a newspaper...
TLAJOMULCO DE ZAAIGA, Mexico: As many as 31 bodies buried in two clandestine graves have been exhumed by authorities...
THE HAGUE: At least 19 elderly women in the Netherlands on Friday accused an order of Catholic nuns of years of forced...
OCCUPIED-AL-QUDS: Mass protests against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu´s government focusing on deeply...
BEIRUT: At least 53 people were killed on Friday in attack in central Syria blamed on the Islamic State group, state...
Comments