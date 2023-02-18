Syrian family of seven dies in fire after surviving quake

ISTANBUL: Five Syrian children and their parents died on Friday in a fire that struck a Turkish home they moved to after surviving last week´s earthquake, local media reported.

The family had relocated to the central region of Konya from the southeastern Turkish city of Nurdagi, which was badly hit by the February 6 quake, to stay with relatives. The Anadolu state news agency said the five children were aged between four and 13. “We saw the fire but we could not intervene. A girl was rescued from the window,” local resident Muhsin Cakir told Anadolu. The 11 Turkish regions hit by the quake and its nearly 5,000 aftershocks are home to more than 1.74 million refugees, according to the United Nations.