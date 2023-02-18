53 civilians killed in Syria

BEIRUT: At least 53 people were killed on Friday in attack in central Syria blamed on the Islamic State group, state media reported.

“Fifty-three citizens who were truffle hunting were killed during an attack by the terrorists of IS to the southwest of the town of Al-Sokhna” east of Homs, state television said. The director of Palmyra hospital, Walid Audi, said those killed were 46 civilians and seven soldiers.

Audi told pro-government radio station Sham FM that their bodies had “been brought to the hospital after the ambush” that targeted dozens. Many people, including women and children, have been targeted in recent years while truffle hunting in central, northeastern and eastern areas of Syria.