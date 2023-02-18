 
Saturday February 18, 2023
Sports

Roshan Khan Trophy from March 1

By Our Correspondent
February 18, 2023

KARACHI: A national squash team championship “Roshan Khan Trophy” is going to be held at the PNRKJK Squash Complex here from March 1–5.

Navy is the organiser of this event in which teams of Punjab, KP, Sindh, Balochistan, Army, Navy, SNGPL, and WAPDA will participate.

