Japan advertising exec pleads guilty to Olympics bribery

TOKYO: The former president of a major Japanese advertising firm pleaded guilty on Friday to bribing an Olympics official to secure a coveted sponsorship contract for the Tokyo Games.

The admission in a Tokyo court comes as the investigation into bid-rigging and bribery widens, casting a shadow over Sapporo´s bid for the 2030 Winter Games.

"Nothing stated is wrong," Shinichi Ueno said in court at his first appearance, after prosecutors reeled off a list of allegations.

Prosecutors allege that Ueno, 69, offered at least 14 million yen ($103,000) to then-Tokyo Games executive Haruyuki Takahashi to secure sponsorship deals for ADK Holdings, Japan´s third largest advertising agency.

By 2018, prosecutors said, Ueno was becoming "desperate" because his firm was yet to land a single contract, and pleaded with Takahashi: "please help us."

Takahashi is widely regarded as a pioneer of sports marketing in Japan, and his pet projects were prioritised by aides, prosecutors said. He is now facing multiple charges in relation to a string of alleged bribes reportedly worth nearly 200 million yen.

After Ueno´s indictment, ADK said in a statement that it takes the situation "very seriously" and vowed to "reconstruct our governance and compliance system".