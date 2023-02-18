Hamza and Ashab honoured

ISLAMABAD: The Army Sports Board has honoured Hamza Khan and Ashab Irfan for playing a lead role in winning the Asian Junior Team Squash title for the country beating hosts India in the final in Chennai (India).
Army Sports Board Director Brig Saeed Ahmed also gave away cash prizes to both the players and lauded their efforts.
Brig Saeed promised all possible help to the youngsters in sharpening their skills and earning the laurels for the country in days to come.
Asif Khan, former national coach and now Army squash coach was also present on the occasion. Asif also performed match-referee duties in Chennai during the Asian meet.
