Confident Muneeba sees huge chances to make semis

ISLAMABAD: Muneeba Ali (102 off 68 balls), the first Pakistan woman cricketer to have scored a century in the T20 World Cup, was confident of making it to the semi-finals following powerful performance of the top order in the first two outings.

In an exclusive interview with ‘The News’ from Cape Town on Friday, Muneeba said the desire of all the team was to carry forward their form they had shown in the first two matches.

Pakistan were narrowly beaten by India in the first outing with Greenshirts coming back strongly in the second outplaying Ireland by a huge margin of 70 runs to stay in the competition. The team now faces tough proposition as the only chance they have got to qualify for the semi-finals is to beat West Indies and England in the next two matches.

“Yes, definitely it is a difficult task but very much possible. In T20 cricket, it is your performance on the given day that holds importance. So far we have proved that we are a strong batting lineup, capable of scoring freely and getting a big total. Twice we have proved that. Hopefully, we would make far better display of batting during the next two matches.”

Muneeba was confident of pinning down West Indies in the next match tomorrow (Sunday). “Both the matches are crucial for us. We hope to beat West Indies on the back of the fabulous display of batting we have shown in the last two matches. Beating Ireland and coming close to beating India was never easy. Yet we have done that. Hopefully, we would put up a better performance to beat West Indies. Once we defeat West Indies, the match against England will be some sort of do-or-die affair.”

On a close defeat against India, she said that Pakistan could not finish the match well.

“We had an upper hand in that match throughout, yet on crucial times, we did not play well. We did not finish that match well and that turned out to be the reason for our defeat.”

The top-order batter defended her mates over what looked a bit slower power-play exhibition. “I do not think we were slow. It is because of the top-order performance that we have achieved big totals in both matches. Hopefully, you would see us performing even better in the power play in matches to come.”

On her spectacular century that set the tone for a big Pakistan total against Ireland, she said she was excited to become the first Pakistani women to have scored a century in the World Cup.

“Once I got settled down, I thought that making a hundred is possible. I never lost hope, and neither had I slowed down at any time during the innings. I scored freely. Thank God I managed a hundred.”

Muneeba, who made her international debut in 2016, said she always loved playing cricket. “I had a passion and love for the game starting at an early age. With time I worked hard on my batting and turned professional cricketer.”

Now all I want is to see my team make it to the semis of the World Cup, she said.

“All our effort is now focused on making it to the semi-finals. I am confident we can do that.”