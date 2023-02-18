NZ-England Test finely poised after Blundell century

MOUNT MAUNGANUI: A Tom Blundell century for New Zealand and two late England batting stumbles left the first Test tantalisingly poised at Mount Maunganui on Friday.

The tourists held a 98-run lead with eight second-innings wickets in hand and still three days to play in a fast-moving day-night Test at the Bay Oval.

Blundell’s career-best 138 steered his side to 306 and just 19 runs short of England’s 325-9 declared.

The delicate nature of the contest didn’t prevent the tourists playing their shots, although they lost openers Ben Duckett, for 25, and Zak Crawley, for 28, in reaching 79-2 off 16 overs.

England’s best bowler, Ollie Robinson (4-54), said the honours were “pretty even in the end” after his side dominated day one with their aggressive batting before reducing the Black Caps to 37-3.

At stumps, Ollie Pope was unbeaten on 14 and nightwatchman Stuart Broad was six not out and lucky to still be there after his top edge flew directly upwards but landed between Blundell and bowler Scott Kuggeleijn, who were watching each other.

It didn’t detract from Blundell’s whirlwind fourth Test ton – a mix of improvisation and power off 181 balls, featuring 19 fours and one six.

The 32-year-old said he was determined not to let England’s domination continue when he arrived at the crease at 83-5.

“I love getting in the fight, getting in tough situations and doing what’s needed for the team,” Blundell said.

“I feel like I’ve been in a lot of these situations and I can get a lot of confidence from that.

“It got us back in the game, where it didn’t look likely we’d come close to that.

“And getting those two valuable wickets – it probably should have been three - puts us in really good stead for tomorrow.”

Blundell shared a 75-run partnership with opener Devon Conway (77) but just as valuable were late stands with tailenders Kuggeleijn and Blair Tickner – both on Test debut – of 53 and 59 respectively.

Number 11 Tickner contributed three runs as Blundell advanced from 80 to well past three figures, accompanied by roars from the home crowd under a setting sun.

He was the last home wicket to fall, caught and bowled by James Anderson (3-36).

The wicket was historically significant for Anderson, who is on the verge of setting a world record alongside long-time new ball partner Broad.

The pair have taken 1,001 wickets between them in the 133 Tests they have played together, dating back 16 years.

They sit level with Australian greats Shane Warne and Glenn McGrath, who achieved 1,001 wickets in 104 Tests played together.

Score Board

New Zealand won the toss

New Zealand 1st innings

Latham c Pope b Robinson 1

Conway c Pope b Stoke 77

Williamson lbw b Anderson 6

Nicholls c Crawley b Anderson 4

Wagner c Robinson b Broad 27

Mitchell lbw b Robinson 0

Blundell c and b Anderson 138

Bracewell c Stokes b Leach 7

Kuggeleijn b Robinson 20

Southee c Duckett b Robinson 10

Tickner not out 3

Extras: (b4, lb3, nb5, w1) 13

Total: (82.5 overs) 306

Fall of wickets: 1-10, 2-23, 3-31, 4-82, 5-83, 6-158, 7-182, 8-235, 9-247, 10-306

Bowling: Anderson 16.5-5-36-3 (1nb), Broad 17-2-72-1 (1nb), Robinson 19-2-54-4, Leach 18-3-84-1, Root 5-2-15-0, Stokes 7-0-38-1 (1w, 3nb)

England 2nd innings

Crawley c Blundell b Kuggeleijn 28

Duckett c Latham b Tickner 25

Pope not out 14

Broad not out 6

Extras: (lb1, b4, nb1) 6

Total: (for 2 wkts, 16 overs) 79

Fall of wickets: 1-52 (Duckett), 2-68 (Crawley)

To bat: J. Root, H. Brook, B. Stokes, B. Foakes, O. Robinson, J. Leach, J. Anderson

Bowling: Southee 8-1-30-0, Wagner 2-0-16-0, Tickner 4-0-26-1 (1nb), Kuggeleijn 2-1-2-1

Umpires: Chris Gaffaney (NZL), Aleem Dar (PAK)