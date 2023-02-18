Bavuma replaces Elgar as SA Test captain

JOHANNESBURG: Temba Bavuma was on Friday named the first black African captain of South Africa´s Test cricket team in a major shake-up of the squad.
Dean Elgar was axed as skipper, although he remains a member of the squad which starts a series against the West Indies on February 28.
Chief selector Victor Mpitsang was fired and five players who were part of a heavy series defeat in Australia were dropped.
At a press conference after the official announcement, it became clear that new coach Shukri Conrad had been given wide powers.
