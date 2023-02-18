Shanaka joins Zalmi

LAHORE: Sri Lankan white-ball captain Dasun Shanaka has joined Peshawar Zalmi for the ongoing season eight of HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Shanaka shared the news through an Instagram story on Friday.

The Sri Lankan captain will join his countrymen, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, in the Babar-led Zalmi.

West Indies all-rounder Rovman Powell has also joined the Zalmi squad.

Meanwhile, South Africa's Wayne Parnell will miss this year's PSL due to injury.