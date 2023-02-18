Rizwan sparkles again as Sultans thump Zalmi

LAHORE: Multan Sultans overpowered Peshawar Zalmi, recording their second win on the trot in the HBL Pakistan Super League at the Multan Stadium on Friday night.

Multan that went down to Lahore Qalandars in the opener, had a reversal of fortunes in the second game against Quetta Gladiators and in their third clash, they smacked Zalmis by 56 runs.

Having scored 210 runs for three in their quota of overs, Multan Sultans bowled Peshawar out for 154 in 18.5 overs.

Sultans’ openers Muhammad Rizwan and Shan Masood gave their team a steady start once again. The spine that Sultan captain gave to the score was further consolidated by Rilee Rossouw which was later transformed by their bowlers into a big win.

Peshawar Zalmi were off to a flying start thanks to opener Muhammad Haris, who hit Khushdil Shah for a six in the first over and then smashed Sameen Gul for two more sixes in the second over. By the fourth over they were at 41 but then Ihsanullah, hero of Multan’s previous match, was introduced. He struck with the first ball, sending back skipper Babar Azam for nine runs (8b 1x4 0x6).

Ihsanullah’s delivery was on middle and leg stump. Babar tried to flick it. It looked like an inside edge onto pad and the loud appeal was turned down by the umpire. Rizwan went for the review that paid off.

Haris, however, found a handy partner in Saim Ayub, who did not take any time to settle down and the two maintained a run rate of over 10, sometimes going above 11. Saim hit Ihsanullah for a four first ball and a six two balls later. Both these young batters kept hitting shots and helped their team reach 78 runs in just seven overs.

When Haris looked comfortable and reached 40, he got run out and Peshawar Zalmi lost their second wicket at 88 runs. Haris hammered four sixes and a four. He faced 23 balls.

Two overs later, Tom Kohler-Cadmore (3) became the third Peshawar causality at 95. He pulled Usama Mir to deep square leg to be caught by Carlos Brathwaite.

Staying put at the crease, Saim reached his half century in 33 balls. Rovman Powell did not last long and after hitting two sixes and a four in his 23 fell to Abbas Afridi who responded. Peshawar were 140 for four in the 14th over. Within three overs, Peshawar were eight wickets down.

Usama in the 15th over snared two wickets -- Bhanuka Rajapaksa for just one and the most important one of Saim. Brathwaite sent Wahab Riaz (1) packing. Later Ihsanullah struck with the wicket of Khurrum Shahzad (2) and Zalmi were 142 for eight. Saim remained the highest scorer from the Peshawar side with 53 runs in 33 balls decorated with three fours and as many sixes.

James Nelson, after an addition of 12 runs to the team’s total, became the second scalp of Abbas at 154 in the 18th over. The following over saw Ihsanullah bowl out Salman Irshad for a duck.

After a century partnership in the first match for Sultans, Rizwan and Shan also scored 54 runs for the first wicket. But Shan was caught behind wicket after scoring 20 runs off 25 balls. Salman Irshad made him edge the ball to wicket-keeper Mohammad Haris.

Rizwan, however, kept his amazing form and scored his second fifty of the season. He reached his 50 in 27 balls and went on to muster 66 runs. He smashed eight fours and a six. Rizwan, who was also caught behind, fell to Sufiyan Muqeem in the 14th over.

Scoe Board

Peshawar Zalmi won the toss

Multan Sultans Innings

Shanc † Haris b Irshad 20

Rizwan (c)† c † Haris b Muqeem 66

Rossouw lbw b Irshad 75

Miller not out 23

Pollard not out 15

Extras: (lb 3, nb 3, w 5) 11

Total: 20 Ov (RR: 10.50) 210/3

Did not bat: Khushdil Shah, Carlos Brathwaite, Usama Mir, Abbas Afridi, Sameen Gul, Ihsanullah

Fall of wickets: 1-54, 2-116, 3-191

Bowling: Wahab Riaz 4-0-44-0, Khurram Shahzad 4-0-49-0, James Neesham 4-0-40-0, Sufiyan Muqeem 4-0-36-1, Salman Irshad 4-0-38-2

Peshawar Zalmi Innings

Haris † run out (Afridi) 40

Babar (c) lbw b Ihsanullah 9

Saim b Usama Mir 53

Cadmore c Brathwaite b Mir 3

Powell c Miller b Afridi 23

Rajapaksa c Pollard b Usama 1

Neesham c Masood b Afridi 12

Riaz b Brathwaite 1

Shahzad c Rossouw b Ihsanullah 2

Sufiyan Muqeem not out 4

Salman Irshad b Ihsanullah 0

Extras: (lb 4, nb 1, w 1) 6

Total: 18.5 Ov (RR: 8.17) 154

Fall of wickets: 1-41, 2-88, 3-95, 4-130, 5-133, 6-134, 7-135, 8-142, 9-153, 10-154

Bowling: Khushdil Shah 2-0-17-0, Sameen Gul 2-0-26-0, Carlos Brathwaite 3-0-22-1, Ihsanullah 3.5-0-24-3, Abbas Afridi 3-0-33-2, Usama Mir 4-0-22-3, Kieron Pollard 1-0-6-0

Result: Sultans won by 56 runs

Player of The match: Rilee Rossouw

Umpires: Asif Yaqoob, Faisal Afridi