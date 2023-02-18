Austerity drive

We, as a nation, must start acting wisely and be serious enough to minimize unnecessary and unwanted expenses. The government should immediately start a campaign of austerity. Markets and wedding halls should close before sunset and heavy duty private vehicles, excluding commercial ones, should be banned.

And while we are at it, we should not hold day-night cricket matches in big stadiums. The floodlights are using up electricity that is needed in homes and factories.

Faisal Ansar

Karachi