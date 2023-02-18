Austerity drive

We, as a nation, must start acting wisely and be serious enough to minimize unnecessary and unwanted expenses. The government should immediately start a campaign of austerity. Markets and wedding halls should close before sunset and heavy duty private vehicles, excluding commercial ones, should be banned.
And while we are at it, we should not hold day-night cricket matches in big stadiums. The floodlights are using up electricity that is needed in homes and factories.
Faisal Ansar
Karachi
Imran Khan’s recent letter to the president calling for an inquiry against former COAS Gen Bajwa shows the former...
I am writing to express my deep concern for the declining state of regional languages in Pakistan. With the...
Every few years, we find ourselves facing an imminent solvency crisis as our forex reserves begin to run out. The...
This refers to the letter ‘Renewable future’ by Hadia Anwar. While we should not ignore renewable energy, we must...
I am writing to express my concern over the current state of education in Pakistan. Last year, there were alarming...
This letter refers to the editorial ‘A political code’ . Considering the current political chaos, with opposition...
Comments