Steady decline

Every few years, we find ourselves facing an imminent solvency crisis as our forex reserves begin to run out. The problems are always the same. Too much debt, deficits and inflation and too little growth, jobs, investment and exports. Though they come at regular intervals, the crises keep getting bigger as the debt piles up. This year, political instability and the floods have taken the problem to unprecedented proportions. There is a significant external element to the crisis as well, with rising global food and fuel prices in the wake of the Russia-Ukraine war.

The combination of all these factors has spelled perhaps the greatest economic challenge Pakistan has ever seen. Yet the government has been mired in politicking, and the release of a $1.1 billion loan tranche from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) continues to drag on. Politics will likely consume much of Pakistan’s time and attention in 2023, as it did in 2022. The biggest question for most people remains who will win the next general election. However, regardless of the outcome, we can say this much given the histories of the main contenders - the direction of the country is unlikely to change.

Yaseen Saleem

Lahore