This refers to the letter ‘Renewable future’ (February 17, 2023) by Hadia Anwar. While we should not ignore renewable energy, we must acknowledge that energy sources like wind and solar are not as feasible, scalable and reliable as traditional energy sources.
Furthermore, importing the technology needed to build wind and solar plants will lead to the same problems as importing expensive fuel. We will end up with plants that we do not have the money to run. Local coal and gas remain the best answer to our energy problems.
Engr Asim Nawab
Islamabad
